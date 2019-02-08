Bristol Flyers need to start games better, says Daniel Edozie

Justin Gray averages almost 14 points per game in his first season with Bristol

Glasgow Rocks v Bristol Flyers (BBL Championship) Date: Sunday 10 February Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website, app and connected TV: 16:55-19:00 Replay: Red Button: 21:55-00:05

Bristol Flyers are getting into their stride and are ready for one of the tightest BBL play-offs races in recent years, says captain Daniel Edozie.

Bristol won seven of their first nine games this season but have lost six of their past seven, including Thursday's 91-83 defeat at London Royals.

"We have to concentrate on finding our offence," said Edozie. "So we can get the best possible start every time."

Bristol's Sunday game away to Glasgow Rocks will be streamed live by the BBC.

Ninth-placed Bristol, who reached the play-off semi-finals last season, are one of eight teams realistically chasing six places in the BBL's post-season tournament.

Glasgow's only defeat since the start to the year came in the cup final against London Lions at Birmingham.

"The Scottish guys on their team are playing well and when they are, everybody else on the team is playing well," said Edozie. "So it's just about finding their weaker spots."

Nine of the Flyers' 16 league games this season have been settled by six points or fewer, five of them in their favour. They have slipped from fourth place in mid-November.

"It's unfortunate that it's happening," said Edozie. "But it's not about what's happening, it's about the response.

"We've had injuries, but having Mike Vigor coming back in and fitting in well - that's helped."

Vigor, the centre who helped take Scotland to the Commonwealth Games semi-finals last year, returned to Bristol in December after playing for a team in Australia.