Russell Westbrook ties Wilt Chamberlain's triple-double record

The Thunder overcame a 26-point deficit, with Westbrook scoring 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook scored a ninth successive triple-double to tie Wilt Chamberlain's 51-year-old record.

The 30-year-old led the Thunder to a 117-112 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Thunder overcame a franchise-high 26-point deficit to beat the Rockets.

James Harden, the NBA's Most Valuable Player, recorded his 29th consecutive 30-point game, in scoring 42 points.

It was his 21st 40-point game of the season. No other player in the NBA has more than seven. Chamberlain holds the record for most 40-point games in an NBA season at 63, set in 1961-62.

The 29-year-old is also two 30-point games away from tying Chamberlain for the second-longest 30-point streak in NBA history - Chamberlain also holds the top position, having had a run of 65 consecutive games in which he scored at least 30 points in 1961-62.

Harden started Saturday's game averaging 36.5 points per game, the most any NBA player has averaged since Michael Jordan scored 37.1 in the 1986-87 season.

On Thursday, Westbrook passed Jordan's tally of eight straight triple-doubles, the longest streak since Chamberlain's nine in 1968.

Westbrook will aim to set the record for the longest triple-double streak in NBA history on Monday at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.