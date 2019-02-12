NBA: Russell Westbrook sets new triple-double record

From the section

Westbrook has broken a 51-year record

Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook broke a 51-year-old NBA record when he achieved a triple-double in 10 consecutive games.

He tied Wilt Chamberlain's run of nine triple-doubles in a row, set in 1968, on Sunday against Houston Rockets.

The 30-year-old point guard broke the record in Thunders' 120-111 win over Portland Trail Blazers with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Thunder team-mate Paul George top scored in the match with 47 points.

A triple-double is achieved when a player records a double-digit total in three of the following categories: points, total rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.