Ty Shaw: Worcester Wolves head coach leaves BBL Championship strugglers

A Worcester Wolves statement said Ty Shaw will leave to focus on family commitments

Worcester Wolves have announced Ty Shaw is leaving his roles as director of basketball and head coach.

Former Wolves player Shaw, 40, was taken ill during a British Basketball League game on 11 January and has not returned to the club since then.

Ex-Great Britain head coach Tony Garbelotto has been in interim charge and will now continue until the end of the season.

Wolves are bottom of the table, having won only three games this season.