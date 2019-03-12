Russell Westbrook: NBA investigating after Thunder point guard claims he was abused

Westbrook scored 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in Monday night's win

The NBA has launched an investigation into an "unfortunate exchange" between Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook and a fan.

Video on social media showed the 30-year-old point guard engaged in an expletive-laden argument with a fan at his team's game at Utah Jazz on Monday.

The eight-time All Star said he was told to "to get down on [his] knees like [he] used to" by a Utah supporter.

"I think it's racial, inappropriate and insensitive," Westbrook said.

Five fans were handed warning cards by security citing the NBA's code of conduct following the heated exchange in the second quarter of the game.

"How it started was a young man and his wife in the stands told me 'to get down on my knees like you used to'. To me, that's just completely disrespectful," Westbrook told reporters after the 98-89 win win in Utah.

"If I had it to do over again, I would say the exact same thing. I truly will stand up for myself and my family.

"As for beating up his wife, I've never put my hand on a woman. I never will. Never been in any domestic violence before.

"But once he said the comment, and his wife repeated the same thing as well. That's kind of how that started."

Local media in Utah identified the fan in question, who denied any alleged form of racial abuse.

Shane Keisel told TV station Salt Lake City NBC 5: "I never said a single swear word to him, not one.

"Initially, I was like, 'Oh, I'm talking with Westbrook, the guy is one of the greats. He's also classless.

"He can threaten me all he wants. I was the one talking to him, but don't threaten a woman. She's 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, man. [She] never said a word to him."

The NBA released a statement on Tuesday, added "Multiple warning cards were issued by arena security. Players and fans have a shared responsibility to create a safe and respectful environment.

"If it is determined that any fans violated the NBA Code of Conduct, appropriate action will be taken."

According to Reuters, Keisel has since set his social media accounts to private and has deleted numerous insensitive posts, including one from October in which he told Westbrook to "go back where he came from".