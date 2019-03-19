Dirk Nowitzki: Dallas Mavericks forward goes sixth on NBA all-time scoring list

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Oh my!' Astonishing Derrick Jones Jr dunk leads NBA's top 10 plays

Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki overtook all-time great Wilt Chamberlain to go sixth on the NBA scorers' list during his side's defeat by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nowitzki, who is expected to retire at the end of the season, surpassed the LA Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers legend during the first quarter, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

The Mavericks lost 129-125 in overtime.

The 40-year-old's 31,424 points total puts him a place behind Michael Jordan.

LA Lakers' LeBron James went ahead of Jordan on the all-time list earlier in March, reaching 32,311 points in 1,190 games.

The Pelicans' Elfrid Payton became the fifth player to record a triple-double in five consecutive NBA games in the win over the Mavericks.

Elsewhere, the Denver Nuggets sealed their place in the play-offs for the first time since 2013 with a 114-105 win at the Boston Celtics.

The San Antonio Spurs secured their ninth straight victory by defeating two-time defending champion the Golden State Warriors 111-105.