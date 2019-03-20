James Harden: Houston Rockets guard sets NBA scoring record

James Harden was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player last season

Houston Rockets guard James Harden has become the first player in NBA history to score at least 30 points against all 29 opponents in a single season.

The reigning NBA MVP scored 31 points in a 121-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks - the 48th time in 67 games this season that he has managed at least 30 points.

Harden, 29, also finished with 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Earlier this season Harden scored 30 or more points in 32 straight games - a run ended by the Hawks in December.

That run left him second on the all-time list, albeit some way short of the record of 65 consecutive games set by Wilt Chamberlain in the 1960s.

Chamberlain also scored at least 30 points against every other NBA side in the same season, but against fewer teams. The NBA expanded to its current set-up of 30 teams in 2004.

Reigning champions Golden State Warriors lead the Western Conference, with the Rockets three points behind in third.