London Lions v Newcastle Eagles: BBL title in our hands - Justin Robinson

Justin Robinson (left) and the London Lions have lost only once at home in the league this season

BBL Championship: London Lions v Newcastle Eagles Coverage: Sunday 7 April: Live on BBC Red Button, Sport website and app, connected TV 15:55-18:00Monday 8 April: Replay on BBC Red Button, Sport website and app, connected TV 19:00-21:05

London Lions captain Justin Robinson says his team can win the BBL title if they "take care of business".

BBL leaders the Lions face second-placed Newcastle Eagles in the BBC's televised game on Sunday.

The Lions, who have never won the BBL championship, have lost four games fewer than their nearest rivals with four weekends of the season remaining.

"I'd be lying if I said that there isn't any pressure - but the ball's in our hands really," said Robinson.

"We can't look too far ahead or say we've got to get a certain number of games to win the title," he told BBC Sport. "If we play hard as a team this should take care of itself."

Lions, who won the BBL Cup final in January before losing the Trophy final six weeks later, have lost twice in the last two weeks.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have stayed in contention with a four-game winning streak.

"We've played them three times this season so we've got a feel for who they are and how they play. It should be a good game for sure," said Robinson.

Reigning champions Leicester had looked to be the Lions' main rivals but have lost three games in that time.

"It's taken some of the pressure off - it means that we've got a little more room for error," said Robinson.

"But we can't really depend on them losing, we have to not give up games ourselves."