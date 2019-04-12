Los Angeles Lakers: Luke Walton leaves two days after Magic Johnson

Luke Walton had been in charge of the Lakers since April 2016

Head coach Luke Walton has left the Los Angeles Lakers two days after Magic Johnson resigned as the team's president of basketball operations.

The Lakers finished 10th in the Western Conference, failing to reach the play-offs for the sixth straight year.

"This franchise and the city will always be special to me and my family," said 39-year-old Walton, who won the NBA twice as a Lakers player.

The club said his departure after three years in charge was by mutual consent.

"We would like to thank Luke for his dedicated service," said Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

"We wish Luke and his family the best of luck moving forward."

Lakers legend Johnson - who played a key role in bringing LeBron James to the team last year - said he had grown tired of "the back-stabbing and the whispering" when announcing his departure on Wednesday.

He also suggested he did not want to have to make a decision over the future of Walton, stating: "Tomorrow I would have to affect someone's livelihood and their life."