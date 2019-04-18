BBL Play-offs: Sharks need to get momentum says Mike Tuck
|BBL Championship: Sheffield Sharks v London City Royals
Sheffield captain Mike Tuck wants the Sharks to finish the BBL season strongly to carry momentum into a successful Play-off campaign.
"We've got two games left to secure our place in the play-offs and get some momentum going into those play-offs," he told BBC Sport.
Tuck was talking before the Sharks' crunch game against fellow play-off hopefuls London Royals on Friday night.
With two weeks remaining, seven teams are chasing five play-off spots.
"We're confident that we'll pull off the wins we need and we'll be in the play-offs," he said.
"At one point, we were in second," he said. "We dropped down and I think at one point we were out of the play-off positions. As of right now, we could finish anywhere between fourth and 10th."
Tuck wants the Sharks to replicate their 2016 Play-offs win, when they emerged from a difficult season to upset favourites Leicester in the final.
"We were an underdog team and no-one thought we could win it," he said. "We'd made a number of changes in mid-season and gone on a 10- or 11-game winning streak - a little like this season."
Sheffield's run of four wins in five games ended with a reality check on Wednesday - a heavy 93-65 defeat away to Manchester Giants.
"That was a very quiet locker room; everyone took that loss to heart," said Tuck.
BBL Play-off positions
(London Lions, Leicester Riders and Newcastle Eagles have already qualified)
4. Glasgow Rocks (W16-L13)
5. Sheffield Sharks (16-15)
6. London Royals (15-14)
7. Plymouth Raiders (15-16)
8. Manchester Giants (14-17)
9. Bristol Flyers 13-16)
10. Cheshire Phoenix (13-16)