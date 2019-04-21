NBA play-offs: Boston Celtics beat Indiana Pacers to reach semi-finals

Boston (green shirts) claimed the final quarter 37-34 at Indiana's Bankers Life Fieldhouse venue

Boston Celtics became the first team to advance from the NBA play-offs, taking an unassailable 4-0 lead over Indiana Pacers in the best-of-seven series.

Celtics trailed 49-47 at half-time but had the better of both final two quarters to seal a 110-106 win.

In the Eastern Conference semi-finals, they face either Milwaukee Bucks or Detroit Pistons, with the Bucks having a chance to progress 4-0 on Monday.

Houston Rockets can also clinch a 4-0 win on Monday against Utah Jazz.

Sunday's late games feature series more evenly poised at 2-1: LA Clippers lead Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic are ahead against Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder are in front against Portland Trail Blazers.