BBL Championship: London Lions' Vince Razaq wants quick title win

Vince Razaq has coached the Lions to two finals this season, including victory in the BBL Cup in January

BBL Championship: Newcastle Eagles v London Lions Fri 26 April - Live on BBC Sport website, app and connected TV 19:20-21:30

London Lions head coach Vince Razaq says he wants to clinch the BBL Championship by beating Newcastle in Friday's live game on BBC Sport.

If Lions lose they could face a last-game decider with reigning champions Leicester on Sunday, also on the BBC.

The Lions have never won the title and missed a chance to clinch it when they lost at home to Cheshire on Monday.

"We tried to overdo certain things against Cheshire," said Razaq. "I'd rather we won it on Friday."

The Lions would also win the title if Leicester fail to beat second-bottom team Surrey, also on Friday night.

Razaq's league leaders were ahead 78-72 with six-and-a-half minutes to play against Cheshire but then failed to score for the next five-and-a-half minutes.

"The last two-and-a-half minutes killed us," said Razaq. "It went from a one-point game to a six-point game. We had a couple of tough defensive sequences - I think we stopped them five times in a row.

"I thought we were going to go on and win it but the next four possessions for both teams ended up with eight points for them and none for us. They played very well."

Razaq's team have led the BBL standings almost from the start of the season and have lost only twice in the last seven games, which have also included a 20-point win over Newcastle at the start of April.

"It's a tough run-in but those two teams have always been sitting there - we've known that all along," said Razaq "I'm proud of the fact we've put ourselves in a position to win it."