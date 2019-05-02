Danny Ainge: Boston Celtics general manager suffers 'mild' heart attack

Danny Ainge played for the Celtics from 1981-89

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge suffered a "mild" heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday, but his club say he is expected to make a full recovery.

Ainge, 60, won two NBA Championships as a player with the Celtics and was general manager when they lifted the most recent of their 17 titles in 2008.

The Celtics are tied 1-1 with Milwaukee Bucks in their Conference semi-final and host match three on Friday.

A club statement said Ainge would return to Boston "shortly".

The statement said Ainge had "received immediate medical attention and is "expected to make a full recovery".