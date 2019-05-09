NBA play-offs: Milwaukee Bucks beat Boston Celtics to make Eastern final

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of seven Milwaukee players who scored in double figures

The Milwaukee Bucks became the first team to reach the NBA's Eastern Conference final as they earned a 4-1 series victory over the Boston Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo top-scored with 20 points as the Bucks won 116-91 on Wednesday to make the final four for the first time since 2001.

They face the winner of the Toronto Raptors versus the Philadelphia 76ers, with the Raptors currently 3-2 ahead.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are one win from the Western final.

Milwaukee, who had not won a play-off series against the Celtics since 1983, dominated games by nullifying the threat of Kyrie Irving.

Irving, who shot one-for-seven from the three-point range and finished with just one assist, will become a free agent this summer.

Golden State took a 3-2 series lead against the Houston Rockets thanks to a 104-99 win in game five of the semi-final.

The Warriors lost Kevin Durant to a calf injury in the third quarter but saw Klay Thompson finish with 27 points and Stephen Curry make 25.

The defending champions could set up a sixth successive appearance in the Western finals when they face Houston in game six on Friday.

They would then face the winner of the other Western semi-final between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets, with the Nuggets holding a 3-2 lead.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured