BBL Play-offs: Plymouth Raiders have nothing to lose, says Paul James

Paul James has coached Worcester and Guildford to BBL Play-offs titles in the last 12 seasons

BBL Championship semi-final 2nd leg: Leicester Riders (70) v Plymouth Raiders (68) Coverage: Sunday 12 May Live on BBC Red Button, Sport website and app, connected TV 17:55-20:00

Plymouth Raiders coach Paul James says his team have nothing to lose in their BBL Play-offs semi-final second leg at Leicester on Sunday.

Bottom seeds Plymouth travel to the reigning champions trailing by just two points after the first leg ended 70-68.

"We have nothing to lose. We've already exceeded expectations," James told BBC Sport. "The goal this season was just to make the play-offs."

The game will be streamed on BBC Red Button, website, app and connected TV.

Plymouth had not made the BBL Play-offs in the previous six seasons, but made their mark this season by beating league champions London Lions in the two-leg quarter-finals despite losing the first leg at home.

BBL Play-off Semi-finals Leicester Riders (seeded 2) v Plymouth Raiders (8)

London Royals (4) v Sheffield Sharks (6)

"We've kind of surprised ourselves a little in the quarter-final - now we're in the semi-final and only 40 minutes away from the final and we're only only two points down.

"We played a little bit tight on Wednesday against Leicester in the first leg but we have this second chance to punch our ticket through to the final."

Leicester, who won three of the BBL's four trophies last season, have won nothing so far this season and are in danger of failing to do so for only the second time in the last seven years.

They have already beaten the Raiders four times this season, three of those coming in the league.

"We've lost all three games but they've been really close, two of them we've been still in the game going into the last two minutes," said James.

"The third league game, at home, we led for 35 minutes and then we stopped scoring for two minutes and they took the lead. They're excellent at stifling you and hitting big shots down the stretch."

The final takes place at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday, 19 May, with the WBBL Play-off final - Sevenoaks v Leicester - also taking place.