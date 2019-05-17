WBBL Play-off Final: Leicester will be tough says Suns coach

Le Busch and the Suns have won five BBL trophies inn the last three seasons

BBL & WBBL Play-offs finals Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Sun 19 May Men's Final: Leicester v London Royals: Live 15:50-18:00 on BBC Sport website, app and connected TV, replay 20:00-22:10 on BBC Red ButtonWomen's Final: Live: Sevenoaks v Leicester 13:20-15:30 on BBC Red Button

Sevenoaks Suns coach Len Busch is expecting the WBBL Play-off final against Leicester to be a close affair.

The Suns set a new standard this season by winning all 22 League games as they repeated as WBBL Champions.

Their only defeats have come in the Cup final to Sheffield Hatters and a semi-final loss in the Trophy to Leicester.

"Leicester at their very best are formidable opponents," said Busch. "We're preparing for them to be at their very best."

Leicester went on to win the Trophy. "We're happy about having won one trophy but honestly I don't think about that anymore," said the Riders' coach Jesper Sundberg.

"We celebrated that on March 10th and we haven't looked back. We know they're a really good team and it will take a lot to play with them but I like our chances."

Suns v Riders 2018-19 6 Oct: Suns 84-49 Riders (League)

84-49 Riders (League) 5 Jan: Riders 71-83 Suns (Cup)

(Cup) 13 Jan: Riders 58-77 Suns (League)

(League) 2 Mar: Riders 70-65 Suns (Trophy)

Sundberg, in his first season as head coach, has seen his team improve and take second place in the league after bringing back Australian forward Kate Oliver and become the main challengers to Sevenoaks.

"Our best performance this year was I think, in the semi-finals against Sheffield, when we played without two of our starters and were down to seven players with an academy player out on the court," he said.

"I hope that it's going to be a tough physical game where both teams play their best basketball."

Busch's squad is led by Catherine Carr, named player of the year by the UK's basketball writers, and they will be wary of Leicester's threat at the O2.

"If we shoot well, we're very difficult to contend with," he said. "If Leicester's ready and they play well, it should be a very good game."