Golden State Warriors 114-111 Portland Trail Blazers: Stephen Curry scores 37 points

Stephen Curry shoots a three-pointer in front of younger brother and Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth

The Golden State Warriors came back to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 114-111 and take a 2-0 lead in their NBA Western Conference finals series.

Stephen Curry scored 37 points as the Warriors overturned a 108-100 deficit with just over four minutes remaining at the Oracle Arena.

Curry also scored 36 points in the first game and continues to impress in Kevin Durant's absence.

Game three of the seven-match series takes place in Portland on Sunday.

Looking to overturn their first game defeat, the Blazers took a 17-point lead early in the second quarter.

The Warriors scored 39 points in the third quarter to haul themselves back into the contest - but Portland, led by Damian Lillard, refused to roll over and a Meyers Leonard three-pointer put the visitors eight points clear late in the fourth.

But Curry then seized control and his three nerveless free throws edged Golden State into a two-point lead, before a three-pointer for Portland from Curry's younger brother, Seth, made it 111-110 for the visitors.

However, Kevon Looney's alley-oop dunk shot put the Warriors back in front at 112-111 with 52 seconds remaining - and a Draymond Green lay-up with 12 seconds left effectively sealed the win.

"We knew they were going to come out swinging," said Curry. "They gave us a great punishing.

"That third quarter was unbelievable and it was a true testament of everyone on the team."