NBA play-offs: Golden State Warriors into fifth straight NBA Finals after eliminating Portland Trail Blazers

Stephen Curry scored 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the series-clinching win over Portland

The Golden State Warriors are through to their fifth straight NBA Finals after a 119-117 overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green combined to claim the game-clinching score in Portland.

The pair produced triple-double performances as the defending champions ensured they swept the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals series 4-0.

They will face either the Milwaukee Bucks or Toronto Raptors in the Finals.

Golden State join the Boston Celtics (1957-66) as the only team ever to reach at least five consecutive NBA Finals.