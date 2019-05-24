NBA play-offs: Toronto Raptors beat Milwaukee Bucks to lead series 3-2

Raptors' small forward Kawhi Leonard reached the 30-point mark for the 11th time in the playoffs

The Toronto Raptors are one game away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in their history after a 105-99 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Raptors, helped by Kawhi Leonard's game-high 35 points, have now won three games on the trot after losing the first two of the best-of-seven series.

A win at home on Saturday would see Toronto set up a meeting with defending champions Golden State Warriors.

Game seven, if necessary, will be played in Milwaukee on Monday.

The Bucks led 75-72 heading into the final quarter, but Leonard scored 15 points as the Raptors won on the road.

He scored five three-pointers and added seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals in a game-winning performance.

"The game he played was pretty good," said Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, who scored 17 points. "Big stage. On the road. Superstar. Superstar."

Thursday's defeat is the first time this season the Bucks have lost three consecutive games.

"We've been a resilient team," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "It's first to four. We've got to go to Toronto, get a game. I think the group will be ready."