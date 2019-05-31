NBA Finals: Toronto Raptors beat Golden State Warriors to take 1-0 lead
The Toronto Raptors convincingly defeated reigning champions the Golden State Warriors 188-109 in the opening game of the NBA Finals.
Pascal Siakam top scored for the Raptors - who are in the finals for the first time in their history - while Kawhi Leonard added 23 points.
Stephen Curry scored 34 points for the visitors, who are attempting to win three championships in a row.
The second game in the best-of-seven series is back in Toronto on Monday.
