NBA Finals: Toronto Raptors beat Golden State Warriors to take 1-0 lead

It is the first time the NBA Finals have been held outside the United States

The Toronto Raptors convincingly defeated reigning champions the Golden State Warriors 188-109 in the opening game of the NBA Finals.

Pascal Siakam top scored for the Raptors - who are in the finals for the first time in their history - while Kawhi Leonard added 23 points.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points for the visitors, who are attempting to win three championships in a row.

The second game in the best-of-seven series is back in Toronto on Monday.

