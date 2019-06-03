NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors in game two to level series

Andre Iguodala (centre) scored a crucial late three pointer to seal the win for Golden State

The Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 109-104 to level the best-of-seven NBA Finals series at 1-1.

The reigning champions trailed by five at half-time, but reeled off 18 unanswered points at the beginning of the third quarter to take the lead.

Toronto got back within two points in the fourth, but with seven seconds remaining in the game, Andre Iguodala scored a three-pointer to seal the win.

Thursday's Game three is in Oakland after the opening two were in Toronto.

Klay Thompson top scored for the Warriors with 25 points, but went off with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter to add to his team's injury worries - with Kevin Durrant missing a seventh consecutive game.

Stephen Curry added 23 points, while Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 34 points.

"Klay said he'll be fine, but Klay could be half dead and he would say he would be fine," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "We'll see. He pulled his hamstring. He thinks it is minor, so I don't know what that means going forward."

The Raptors are playing in the finals for the first time in their history, while Golden State are attempting to win three championships in a row.

"Third quarter. We lost the game there," said Raptors guard Kyle Lowry. "We didn't play well enough. We missed too many shots."