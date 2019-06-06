NBA Finals: Toronto Raptors take 2-1 series lead against Golden State Warriors

Leonard recorded his 13th 30+ point game of the play-offs this season

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points as the Toronto Raptors beat reigning champions the Golden State Warriors 123-109 to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry's play-off career-high 47 points was not enough for the depleted Warriors, who were without the injured Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

The Warriors are attempting to win for the third season in a row, while the Raptors are in their first ever final.

Game four of the best-of-seven series is on Saturday in Oakland.