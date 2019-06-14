NBA Finals: Toronto Raptors beat Golden State Warriors to win first title

The Toronto Raptors were making their first appearance in the NBA Finals

The Toronto Raptors beat defending champions the Golden State Warriors 114-110 to win their first NBA title.

The Raptors won the best-of-seven series 4-2, with Kawhi Leonard named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after averaging 28.5 points.

"It was heck of a 12 months," Toronto head coach Nick Nurse said after his side clinched a first title in their 24-year history.

"This is why I play basketball; this is what I work hard for," added Leonard.

The Warriors, who headed into the finals with back-to-back wins and had won three of the past four NBA crowns, were without injured Kevin Durant and lost Klay Thompson to a knee injury in the third quarter.

Stephen Curry had a chance to tie the series with a missed three-pointer when the Warriors trailed 111-110, before Leonard sealed the victory for the visitors.

It was the Warriors' final game at the Oracle Arena before they move to the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Golden State forward Green, who scored 11 points, said: "Everybody on this team played with a lot of heart. We just came up a little short."

The Raptors are the first Canadian club side to win a major North American sports title since the Toronto Blue Jays captured Major League Baseball's World Series in 1993.