GB v Canada Women: GB's Leedham 'excited' for EuroBasket

Johanna Leedham (left) averaged 19.5 points per game in GB's qualifying campaign for EuroBasket

Women's international - Great Britain v Canada Venue: National Basketball Performance Centre, Manchester Date: 19 June, 19:20-21:45 Coverage: BBC Sport website, app and connected TV

Great Britain star Johannah Leedham-Warner says she is looking forward to her team's return to EuroBasket competition at the end of June.

"I feel like we have a talented group - I'm really excited to see what we can do, to be honest," she told BBC Sport.

GB take on Canada in a warm-up international in Belle Vue, Manchester on Wednesday night, their only full home game before EuroBasket in Riga.

The game is streamed live on the BBC Sport website, app and connected TV.

Great Britain, who failed to qualify for the 2017 tournament after doing so three times in a row in 2011, 2013 and 2015, play European Champions Spain, Ukraine and hosts Latvia in their first-round group in Riga.

"It's a tough draw - you have to understand that Ukraine are really good too," said Leedham-Warner. "But I like our draw a lot more than some of the others.

"When the draw was being made I certainly didn't want that spot in the last group [against Serbia, Russia and Belgium] so I was happy with our draw."

GB's schedule in Riga 27 June v Latvia (16:30) 28 June v Spain (19:00) 30 June v Ukraine (11:00) 1 July - possible play-off (time TBA)

She points out that one win will almost certainly see GB in a play-off with a spot in the quarter-finals in Belgrade as a prize. Six of those last eight teams would them play in the Olympic qualifiers next year.

"Me and Temi [Fagbenle, the GB team-mate she plays in Poland with] have been talking about it all year," said Leedham. "We know that's up for grabs so for sure we'll be doing everything we can to get there."