Basketball: GB women wrap up Canada double-header

Johannah Leedham (13) was the leading scorer for GB in both games

Great Britain's women won the second game of their friendly double-header against Canada 67-53 in Manchester.

Karlie Samuelson and Johannah Leedham-Warner hit 16 points each as GB followed up Tuesday's 93-90 win.

GB started better on Wednesday and although the game was close, they never let the lead slip in a game in which defences dominated.

Temi Fagbenle added 10 points and nine rebounds for GB, who have now finalised their 12 players for EuroBasket.

GB all but closed down Canada in the first quarter, taking it 19-7, but the visitors responded by playing to their inside strength to reduce the arrears to 29-24 at half-time.

Leedham hit seven points in an 11-2 run to restore the double-digit lead in the third quarter but an untidy fourth quarter saw Canada close to within a point with four minutes 40 seconds remaining, only for GB to hit 13 of the next 17 points in the game, ignited by Eilidh Simpson's three-pointer and completed with Samuelson's drive down the key for a two.

GB now travel to Madrid for games against Spain and Sweden at the weekend, their last stop before moving on to Riga for their EuroBasket opener against hosts Latvia on Thursday week.

"Today both teams knew each other better after last night and also they were a lot more tired," said GB coach Chem Buceta.

"But I think this is the more realistic game for EuroBasket competition when you have to play two days in a row."