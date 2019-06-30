EuroBasket Women: GB beat Ukraine to keep quarter-final hopes alive

GB's Temi Fagbenle top-scored against Ukraine with 22 points

Great Britain secured at least a play-off for a place in the last eight of EuroBasket Women by beating Ukraine 68-54 in their final group game in Riga.

Temi Fagbenle was again top scorer, with 22 points, while Karlie Samuelson and Johannah Leedham added 10 each.

GB survived a third-quarter wobble when Ukraine took a brief lead but recovered to take the fourth quarter 24-9.

They will find out later on Sunday if they have finished first or second in Group A when Spain and Latvia play.

Team-mate Chantelle Handy paid tribute to Fagbenle for her performance, saying: "Unbelievable - she is huge for us. Teams are always going to be ready for her and she always makes great reads. She gets banged about in there but she still goes to work every time."

The forward, who plays for Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA, carried on where she left off against Spain in the last game, taking 10 first-quarter points with her inside skills, while Handy added two threes as GB settled into a first-quarter advantage.

They reached double figures when Samuelson splashed a three in a 7-0 run, with GB's cause being helped by Ukraine missing all 18 of the three-point shots they took in the half.

But Ukraine's best player, Alina Iagupova, hit two of them in the third quarter to bring her team back to within a point and GB found themselves under pressure, losing the lead on the last play of the period.

Fagbenle's six points in a row and threes from Samuelson and Rachael Vanderwal restored the double-digit advantage on a 19-2 GB run that assured them at least a play-off game on Monday.

Handy added: "We made a few mistakes and Ukraine just got momentum and they they capitalised on that. But we levelled our heads and got back into the game again."