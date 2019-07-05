EuroBasket Women: 'We're not finished yet,' says GB coach Buceta

Temi Fagbenle is the second-highest scorer at this year's EuroBasket

EuroBasket Women Semi-final: France v Great Britain Saturday 6 July: Live on BBC Sport website and app, connected TV 16:45-19:00. Great Britain's game on Sunday (final or bronze medal match) will also be shown

GB Women's head coach Chema Buceta says his team are proud of what they have achieved at the EuroBasket finals but they are not finished yet.

"The championships are not finished," he said. "We'll be playing this semi-final to win - that's why we are here."

GB play world number four France in Saturday's semi-final, having beaten Hungary in a dramatic semi-final on Thursday.

The team have already secured a place in next year's Olympic qualifying.

"Chema told us not to be just happy to be here [at EuroBasket] because we have goals and Tokyo was definitely one of them," said GB forward Johannah Leedham-Warner.

"We know those goals are within our reach because we've brought them within our reach."

GB's route to the semi-finals Group Stage (Riga): v Latvia - W 74-60 v Spain - L 59-67 v Ukraine - W 68-54 v Montenegro - W 92-71 Final Stage (Belgrade): v Hungary - W 62-59 (QF)

Although France needed overtime to beat Belgium in their quarter-final tie, they were European champions in 2009 and have won a medal at the last four EuroBaskets.

Against that, GB have one of the stars of the tournament in Temi Fagbenle, who has scored 20 points or more in her last four games.

"Everybody can see what she can do and I can't understand why she's with Minnesota in the WNBA and she doesn't play," said Buceta. "But she's like Jo - she can score but she works hard for the team - she plays a lot of defence."

Having failed to qualify for the last EuroBasket in 2017, Buceta's team has broken new ground for British basketball this summer by becoming the first home nation ever to reach the EuroBasket quarter- and semi-finals.

"This is the first time at this stage for Britain but it's important that it's not the last," said Buceta. "Now it's important that we help basketball in Great Britain to grow as much as possible."

Great Britain have lost just once in their five games in the finals - a narrow defeat by Spain in the second game in their group in Riga.

The other four have been wins over Latvia, Ukraine, Montenegro and, most recently, the 62-59 win over Hungary.

"This is fantastic," he said. "But this is the outcome of a great group of players that puts everything - commitment, teamwork - out there every time."