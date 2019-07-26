Nate Reinking: Former guard appointed Great Britain men's head coach
Nate Reinking has been appointed as the new head coach of the Great Britain men's national basketball team.
The 45-year-old is a former GB guard and assistant coach and will succeed Alberto Lorenzo for the EuroBasket 2021 pre-qualifying programme next month.
American-born Reinking said: "The Great Britain national team has been a huge part of my life and career not only as a player but as a coach."
Reinking leaves his role as head coach of NBA G League side Canton Charge.
Both home matches in the pre-qualifying programme against Luxembourg (10 August) and Kosovo (17 August) will take place at the National Basketball Performance Centre in Manchester.