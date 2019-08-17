EuroBasket Pre-qualifying: Great Britain aim to win group against Kosovo

Captain Myles Hesson has led Great Britain's scoring with 35 points from their two pre-qualifiers this summer

Great Britain v Kosovo Date: Saturday, 17 August Venue: Belle Vue Sports Village Tip-off: 19:00 BST

Ovie Soko and Dan Clark are still out of action as Great Britain aim to win their EuroBasket 2021 pre-qualifying group when they face Kosovo.

Soko is yet to make a full return from his time as a Love Island contestant, and Clark has a knee injury.

Britain are unbeaten in their previous two qualifiers and a win in Manchester will see them face Germany, Montenegro and France at the next stage.

If they lose, they would still qualify by winning in Luxembourg on Wednesday.

"Kosovo got rolling against Luxembourg and they still have a chance," warned Britain coach Nate Reinking.

Britain's most-capped player, 33-year-old Eric Boateng, will get a chance to add to his 110 appearances.

