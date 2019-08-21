EuroBasket 2021 pre-qualifying: Great Britain easily beat Luxembourg

Luke Nelson scored 17 points for Great Britain in their 93-65 win in Luxembourg

Great Britain gained an easy win from their final pre-qualifying game when they won 93-65 in Luxembourg.

Luke Nelson scored 17 points and Ashley Hamilton and 19-year-old debutant Jacob Round both added 12 points each in Britain's biggest win in their group.

GB began with a 15-2 run and were never under pressure in the last game in a group that was decided on Saturday.

A 101-79 win over Kosovo meant Britain would play in the next qualifying phase, aiming to reach EuroBasket 2021.

Great Britain will now play home and away matches against Montenegro, Germany and France and will secure their spot in EuroBasket if they finish in the top three of their group.

Coach Nate Reinking's team next play away in Montenegro on 21 February then Germany at home three days later.

He rested centre Gabe Olaseni against Luxembourg and gave Round a chance to log his first senior minutes.

Although the teenager had to wait until late in the third quarter to be substituted into the game, he hit a three-pointer within 16 seconds and added three more before the end of the game.

Before that, his team-mates had led 24-10 after the first quarter and were 50-24 ahead at the interval and on their way to an easy win.

Nelson again showed his ability at this level with a good shooting performance and Hamilton, who added eight rebounds to his second successive double-figure score, was again able to show his usefulness to the team by taking a starting spot at centre.

"It's been a huge honour to work with these guys," said Reinking after his first tournament in charge of the still cash-strapped programme. "They've bought into everything that I've preached from day one and they've kept getting better.

"Germany, France, Montenegro? They're different animals. We're going to hopefully keep this going in the right direction and put together a squad that can compete with the best in the world."

"Winning seven in a row gives us great confidence heading into the next round," said captain Myles Hesson. "We came together as a team and showed we can play good basketball."