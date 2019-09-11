Basketball World Cup: USA beaten by France in quarter-finals in China

France
France have never reached the final of the Basketball World Cup but did finish third in 2014

Holders the United States suffered a shock 89-79 loss to France in the quarter-finals of the Basketball World Cup in China on Wednesday.

The US had won the past two World Cups and not lost in 58 international games, a run stretching back to 2006.

France were 51-41 ahead in the third quarter before the United States moved into a 72-65 lead, but the French fought back to take the victory.

Evan Fournier scored 22 points, while Rudy Gobert finished with 21.

France will play Argentina in the semi-finals on Friday, with Spain taking on either Australia or the Czech Republic in the other match.

This will be the first time the United States have failed to win a medal at the World Cup since 2002, when they finished sixth.

As well as winning the past two World Cups, they have also won the past three Olympic titles.

Rudy Gobert
France's Rudy Gobert, who plays in the NBA with the Utah Jazz, finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds

