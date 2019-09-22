Super League: Belfast Star stage dramatic comeback to beat Templeogue in overtime

CJ Fulton, son of head coach Adrian Fulton, goes up against Templeogue's Lorcan Murphy

Belfast Star staged a dramatic comeback to beat Templeogue in overtime on the opening night of the Super League season.

Star, 16 points down at one stage, battled back valiantly with Delaney Blaylock scoring the all-important two points to tie in the dying seconds at the end of the fourth quarter.

Star ran out 94-92 winners after a tense period of overtime at La Salle.

"That's not good for the heart," said Star head coach Adrian Fulton.

The home side, who are aiming to better last season's fifth-placed finish, started the game brighter with new American signing Blaylock knocking down some important shots to end the first quarter 22-13 in Belfast's favour.

Templeogue fought back in the second as the game's top scorer Lorcan Murphy found his rhythm.

However, the Dublin side - who finished second last season - would rue their missed free throws having been unable to convert from the line throughout.

The back and forth second quarter finished with Aidan Quinn and CJ Fulton levelling the score just before half-time.

Murphy took over in the third, scoring double figures and almost putting his team out of sight. Templeogue's Xabier Arriaga also had three three-pointers of his own, pushing the away side up 16 points at one stage.

Liam Pettigrew and Keelan Cairns scored to keep Star within touching distance before the fourth quarter.

Cairns, who spent last year playing professionally in Italy, showed some of what Star were missing last season. With vital blocks at one end and precise shooting at the other, he helped propel the Belfast men back into the game alongside Fulton and Blaylock, who scored some big baskets.

Blaylock scored the all-important two points in the dying seconds to tie the game at 80-80.

Five minutes of overtime were full of drama, with Templeogue again wasteful from the free-throw line. A critical steal from Sean Quinn aided Fulton's men in a key moment of overtime.

Cairns bagged another two three-pointers and Fulton knocked down pressurised free throws to seal the win for Star.

Neil Randolph, brother of Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph, sank a three-pointer in the final seconds but it wasn't enough as Star edged it 94-92.

Having lost to Templeogue in the Champion's Trophy final last season, Fulton was delighted with the win over a "very experienced" Dublin side.

"We're about a month away from being ready," he said.

"But we said we're going to play hard until we play well, so we played hard."

"It's a lot more physical here than I'm used to," remarked Blaylock.

Belfast Star travel to Kerry GAA legend Kieran Donaghy's Tralee Warriors - the reigning champions - next week.