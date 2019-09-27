WBBL Trophy: Plan to boost women's game as season starts

Great Britain international Cheridene Green (right) was part of the team that made the EuroBasket semi-finals

Basketball England is unveiling a new plan to boost participation in women's basketball as the new WBBL season starts this weekend.

The aim is to get more women and girls involved in basketball at all levels.

The initiative will be announced as the new women's season starts with the group stages of the WBBL Trophy, played at Essex University in Colchester.

The move comes on the back of Great Britain women's fourth-place finish at this summer's EuroBasket finals.

"We're getting results and we now want to be spoken about," said GB international Georgia Jones, who works full time with BE. "In the interview with the BBC after EuroBasket they said 'it's a shame you haven't had these [good] results in the last few years,' but we said we feel we have."

"If anyone's been watching us it's easy to see the momentum and the positive spirits about it - and everyone's bought into it and we want to bring as many people along with is as we can."

WBBL Trophy 2019-20 Format: 12 teams in four groups of three teams

12 teams in four groups of three teams Qualifiers: Played centrally at University of Essex 27-29 September

Played centrally at University of Essex 27-29 September Semi-finals: 15 Feb 2020

15 Feb 2020 Final: 15 March 2020 (Glasgow)

"We've got good results on super-thin resources," said BE Chief Executive Stewart Kellett. "Essentially we're looking to engage more women and girls of all ages and ability into the game - into playing, coaching and officiating."

The objective is for women's basketball to enjoy a similar growth in profile to sports like women's hockey and netball on the back of its recent strong showing in Europe, which qualified the GB team for an February's Olympic qualifying tournament.

"People will say that you can do that with basketball but we have to do something," said Kellett, who was a manager with British Cycling before moving to BE. "It's taken sports with a lot of money 8-12 years to get this profile, we have to start somewhere. This is the start of a new era for women's basketball."

BE have also training programme for youngsters concentrating on running, catching and shooting the ball and teamwork as part of Key Stage 2.

"We discovered that in schools there's a lot of female teachers that have had very little exposure to basketball as a youngster ."They've also come through teacher training without confidence about teaching basketball and instead tend to push girls towards playing netball."

"It's a chance for primary school girls to fall in love with basketball without getting too technical with it," said Kellett.