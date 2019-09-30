BBL Cup: Glasgow get revenge wit rare win at Newcastle

Andrew Lawrence was only 22 when he played for GB at the London Olympics

Glasgow Rocks gained revenge for their opening-weekend defeat to Newcastle Eagles with a rare win on Tyneside.

Maxime Djo Ebala hit 26 points and took 15 rebounds as the Rocks won 73-71 in overtime for a first win at the Eagles in 25 attempts over a 13-year period.

There were also Cup wins for holders London Royals, Leicester and Sheffield.

On the opening weekend of the WBBL, the four semi-finalists for the WBBL Trophy are now known after the weekend group stages in Colchester.

Leicester are the only team with three wins in the BBL Cup group stages after an easy 96-57 win at Manchester Giants. Jamell Anderson hit four threes in his 21 points and Josh Ward-Hibbert added 20 points

Great Britain Olympian Andrew Lawrence continued his impressive start for the London Royals with 19 points and 12 assists in the 84-57 win over Bristol Flyers - the team's highest win over BBL opposition since coming to the league last year.

In the WBBL Trophy, both last year's finalists made it through to the last four. Holders Leicester started their season with a 90-58 demolition of Oaklands and the Riders followed that with a 75-43 win over Cardiff with five players scoring in double figures in both games.

Durham Palatinates - who announced their emergence as a BBL force by reaching last year's final - also qualified in the first two days by beating Essex Rebels 78-66 and then beat Sheffield Hatters 60-50 after trailing at half-time.

Dee Hayward hit 10 of her 13 points in the third quarter as Durham took the third quarter 23-10 and Sheffield never led after that. Betsy Macdonald hit 15 points to lead the Palatinates.

The other qualifiers are Nottingham Wildcats, who took their group with wins over London Lions and Manchester, where Jasmine Joyner hit 22 points in a 69-53 victory, and 2017 winners Sevenoaks, who clinched a place in next week's draw with an 81-57 win over Newcastle on Sunday, led by Cat Carr's 15 points and eight assists.