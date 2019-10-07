BBL Cup: Newcastle Eagles go top of North group

Rahmon Fletcher (44) is in his fourth season with Newcastle

Newcastle Eagles went top of the BBL Cup North group with two wins on the road at the weekend.

The Eagles, who last won the cup in 2017, won 94-86 at Leicester Riders on Friday and 100-92 at Cheshire Phoenix on Sunday.

London Royals and Worcester Wolves both won at the weekend to stay unbeaten in the South group.

In the WBBL Cup, Oaklands, Nottingham, Newcastle and Durham booked their places in the quarter-finals.

Newcastle scored 84 points in the first three quarters against previously unbeaten Leicester, with Rahmon Fletcher scoring 28 points.

BBL Cup North (W-L) Newcastle (4-1) Glasgow (3-1) Leicester (3-1) Sheffield (2-1) Cheshire (0-4) Manchester (0-4)

"Newcastle were deserved winners - they played really well and were tough to stop," said Riders coach Rob Paternostro.

"Fletcher played an incredible game. We have seen that from him before but he shot the ball really well from the perimeter."

At Cheshire, Sade Aded-Hussein hit 30 points and took 13 rebounds.

Glasgow continued their high-scoring run - they average 90 points per game this season - and inflicted a fourth successive defeat on Manchester.

Ali Fraser and Greg Pryor scored 27 points each in a 107-85 victory.

In the South group, the Royals beat the Lions 92-77 in the first London derby of the season thanks to captain Orlan Jackman's 23 points.

BBL Cup South (W-L) London Royals (3-0) Worcester (3-0) Plymouth (1-1) Bristol (1-2) London Lions (0-2) Surrey (0-3)

Unbeaten Worcester Wolves trailed by 22 points midway through the third quarter at Bristol Flyers before winning 96-94 in overtime.

Worcester's Cortez Edwards played all but a minute and a half of the game and scored 35 points.

Plymouth edged a close game 96-91 against Surrey.

The closest game in the WBBL Cup first round came at Oaklands, where the Wolves beat BA London 68-67 in overtime.

Durham beat Essex Rebels 87-57 behind as Dee Hayward scored 24 points, while Nottingham Wildcats' 13-0 run in the fourth quarter took them past Caledonia.

Newcastle's 95-44 win over Cardiff on Sunday - the biggest margin of victory of the round - completed the last eight.