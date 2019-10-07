Super League: Belfast Star squander half-time advantage in Killester defeat

Belfast Star guard Aidan Quinn was disappointed with the defeat by Killester

Belfast Star fell to a second successive Super League defeat after being edged out by Pyrobel Killester.

The Dublin side ran out 81-73 winners with Spain's Tomas Fernandez top scoring with 24 points. CJ Fulton notched 17 points for the Belfast team.

Star led by two points at half-time but failed to see the game out against a clinical Killester outfit.

"That was one that got away" said guard Aidan Quinn. "It was a game that came down to a couple of possessions."

Star began the game strongly, with their top scorer CJ Fulton looking to continue his brilliant start to the season.

Delaney Blaylock, Star's American guard, then picked up a number of fouls that saw him have to sit on the bench for a lot of the later stages of the game.

"If Delaney doesn't get in foul trouble early, it's a different game," added Quinn.

Despite the foul trouble, the Belfast side led 21-17 at the end of the first quarter and finished the half two points up.

The second half again hosted a very close contest between the sides, but the Dublin side's veteran guard Isaac Westbrooks began to control the game for his team.

Delaney Blaylock endured a frustrating evening for Star

With Star wasteful from the field, Tomas Fernandez continued to be pivotal to his side's win.

In the final quarter, Killester were clinical from the free-throw line, putting some daylight between the sides. Belfast Star continued to attack until the final buzzer but it was in vain.

"Against Tralee, we performed well and were unlucky down the stretch," said Quinn.

"However, against Killester we didn't perform to the level we should have. We weren't clinical enough when we were in front early on."

"We're looking forward to playing at home this Saturday after two games on the road and putting in a good team performance."

Belfast Star play Galway side Maree on Saturday, 12 October at De La Salle College, Belfast.

Elsewhere, DBS Eanna and Neptune remained the only unbeaten teams in the league. Eanna recorded an impressive 87-70 win over last year's champions Tralee, while Neptune powered past UCD.

Templeogue handed Dublin Lions another defeat, leaving them as the only team without a win after three rounds of fixtures.