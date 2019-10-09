Glasgow Rocks: Club must replay win at Manchester Giants due to ineligible players

American guard Greg Pryor scored 24 points in the victory

Glasgow Rocks have been fined and told to replay their 96-80 BBL Cup group stage win at Manchester Giants after fielding three ineligible players.

Americans Greg Pryor and Eli Pepper plus France's Maxime Djo Ebala were not registered to play in the victory on 20 September.

Pryor scored 24 points, Pepper 17 and Djo Ebala four at George H Carnall Sports Centre in Urmston.

The trio will be unavailable for the replay, with a date yet to be arranged.

The British Basketball League's (BBL) Disciplinary Panel said the Rocks had acted in "good faith" with the club acknowledging that it was a genuine error on their part.

In a statement the Rocks said they were "disappointed with the decision" and the punishment of a replay and undisclosed fine has hit them "hard twice".

The club also said all three players were fully registered within three business days of them realising their error, with Prior eligible to play in the Rocks' second BBL Cup game, a 90-86 defeat by Newcastle Eagles on 22 September.