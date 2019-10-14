Super League: Delaney Blaylock shines as Belfast Star beat Maree 77-61

Delaney Blaylock contributed 27 points in Belfast Star's victory over Maree

A strong fourth-quarter display helped Belfast Star secure their second Super League win of the season as they beat Maree 77-61 at De La Salle College.

After back-to-back defeats by Tralee Warriors and Pyrobel Killester, it was a much-needed win for Star as Delaney Blaylock top-scored with 27 points.

The game was tied 17-17 after the first quarter before some fine scoring from Star helped them pull away.

"We knew tonight was a must win," said Star head coach Adrian Fulton.

"I'm delighted with the boys, they were tremendous."

Having lost their last two games, Star looked to start well with Keelan Cairns hitting an important shot early on before Maree fought back to tie 17-17 after the first.

Both teams enjoyed strong spells in the first, with Maree's top scorer Eoin Rockhall looking sharp.

The Belfast men began to pull away slightly with some solid defence and scoring from Aidan Quinn and Delaney Blaylock in the second quarter, including some pivotal defensive plays from Liam Pettigrew.

There was a third quarter lull for both sides with neither able to capitalise on the other's inability to score.

"We had a pretty good start but then Maree came back into it," said Fulton.

"It was a dog fight. Dominic Lynn gave us a great lift off the bench, it's great to have him back from Canada."

Fourth quarter saw Star put the game to bed as Lynn produced a great steal and basket to turn the tide.

'This league is unforgiving' - Fulton

CJ Fulton and Blaylock produced some great shooting on the perimeter to close the game out.

"This league is unforgiving," added Fulton.

"It's nice to get that win and we'll be looking forward to Moycullen next week."

Belfast Star face Moycullen on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Eanna and Neptune kept their unbeaten record going with the latter handing Abbey Seals Dublin Lions their fourth defeat in as many games.