BBL Cup: London City Royals win at Worcester to top South group

Matthew Scott has been averaging 15 points per game in the BBL this season

London City Royals are the last unbeaten team in the BBL Cup after seeing off Worcester Wolves.

The Royals, winners of last season's Trophy, won 67-65 to stay top of the South group.

Elsewhere, Cheshire shocked Leicester 66-58, Bristol beat Plymouth and Sheffield had a home win over Glasgow.

In the first weekend of WBBL league games Sevenoaks beat Leicester while Manchester, Nottingham and Durham also enjoyed winning starts.

Matthew Scott was the hero for the Royals, hitting five three-pointers in his 27 points as his team outlasted previously unbeaten Worcester.

BBL Cup North (W-L) Newcastle (4-1) Sheffield (3-1) Leicester (3-2) Glasgow (2-2) Cheshire (1-4) Manchester (0-3)

Another long-range marksman, Great Britain international Ben Mockford, hit four threes in his 20 points for Cheshire at Leicester.

Sheffield continued their strong start to the season as Mackey McKnight's 22 points led them to victory over Glasgow, while Bristol beat Plymouth 92-72.

BBL Cup South (W-L) London Royals (4-0) Worcester (3-1) Bristol (2-2) Plymouth (1-2) London Lions (0-2) Surrey (0-3)

GB international Janice Monakana, expected to be named in the squad for next month's EuroBasket qualifiers, had 23 points in Sevenoaks' 86-64 win over Leicester, who will be their opponents in both the Cup and Trophy semi-finals.

Another GB international, Nicolette Fong, was one of three players to score 18 points as Durham won 79-65 at Essex Rebels.

Jasmine Joyner came off the bench to score 21 points and take 18 rebounds in 27 minutes as Nottingham beat Caledonia for the second weekend in a row, 75-58.

Manchester's Sam Roscoe had the highest score of the weekend, 29 points in the win over Cardiff.