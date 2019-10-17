Luol Deng: British NBA star retires after signing one-day deal with Chicago Bulls

Luol Deng (right) was selected by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2004 NBA draft with the seventh overall pick

Britain's Luol Deng has retired from basketball after signing a one-day contract with Chicago Bulls, meaning he ends his playing career with the NBA franchise at which it started in 2004.

Deng spent 10 years in Chicago before spells at Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

He also won 43 caps for Great Britain and played at the London 2012 Olympics.

"We're very fortunate and humbled that Luol has chosen to retire as a Chicago Bull," said owner Michael Reinsdorf.

The 34-year-old made 902 appearances during his 15-season NBA career and was a two-time NBA All-Star in 2012 and 2013.

The Bulls say they plan to honour Deng at a game to be determined later this season.

Deng was born in South Sudan, raised in Egypt and then London as a refugee, before moving to the United States as a teenager.

He played for England as a junior and gained British citizenship in 2006, making his Great Britain debut against Georgia the following year.

He went on to score 838 points in his 43 appearances, playing in two EuroBasket finals as well as London 2012.