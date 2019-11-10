Belfast Star go joint-top of Super League after DBS Eanna win

Teenager CJ Fulton impressed again for Belfast Star

Belfast Star picked up their first win on the road this season with an impressive 84-71 victory over DBS Eanna.

Star began brightly, with a dominant first quarter and went in at the break 42-38 to the good.

CJ Fulton continued his impressive scoring form and American Ben Marello bagged a solid 29 points.

The win sees Belfast Star go joint-top of a hotly contested league table.

Eanna battled throughout, Stefan Zecevic scoring an impressive 31 points.

Liam Pettigrew and Conor Johnston were defensively relentless all night and the Belfast men were too much for Eanna in the end.

"We are obviously delighted with the road win and Eanna have been terrific this season," said Belfast Star head coach Adrian Fulton.

"They are a very talented and well-coached team and we knew that we had to put in a really good performance tonight to stand any chance.

"Thankfully we probably played the best we have played all year."

"We needed all hands on deck on the boards and Aidan Quinn and Ben Marello also competed really well for us in this department as well as coming in with some big baskets."

Next week Star play Abbey Seals Dublin Lions at De La Salle where they look to win their third game in a row.

"Next week will be a different but a very difficult challenge," added Fulton.

"Lions are much, much better than their record suggests and we will have to be just as good again to keep us on a roll."

Elsewhere, Killorglin beat Tralee in the big Kerry derby and Neptune beat Moycullen to continue their impressive form.