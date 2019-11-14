James Harden scores 47 points in Houston Rockets win over LA Clippers

James Harden
Harden was NBA MVP for the 2017-18 season

James Harden was called a "master of the game" after his 47-point haul helped the Houston Rockets beat the Los Angeles Clippers.

Former NBA Most Valuable Player Harden also added six rebounds and seven assists in the 102-93 win.

The Rockets were down 84-80 with under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter before Harden stepped up with 17 points to turn the game on its head.

"He's a special player, no doubt about it," said Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni.

"It's not like we haven't seen it before, and we'll see it again. He's amazing. He's just a master of the game."

The victory left the Rockets, who have won eight games and lost three, second in the Western Conference.

The Los Angeles Lakers, who beat an injury-hit Golden State Warriors 120-94, are top having won nine matches and lost two.

LeBron James scored 23 points for the Lakers and Kyle Kuzma 22 in their comfortable win.

