Luka Doncic scores 40-point triple-double as Dallas Mavericks beat San Antonio Spurs

Luka Doncic made a career-high 42 points, got 11 rebounds and recorded 12 assists

Slovenian Luka Doncic became the second youngest player to score a 40-point triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Coach Rick Carlisle says the 20-year-old can "do anything he wants on a basketball court" after his career-high 42 points in the 117-110 win.

LeBron James is the only player to have achieved the 40-point triple-double feat at a younger age than Doncic.

"He's having just one of those magical runs right now," said Carlisle.

"It's a phenomenal thing to watch. It's a phenomenal thing to be a part of. His team-mates, we're all just kind of along for the ride."

Meanwhile, James Harden scored 36 points as the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to eight games by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 132-108.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a 33-point haul as the Milwaukee Bucks beat Chicago Bulls 115-101, while Boston Celtics remain on top of the Eastern Conference table after a 99-85 win over the Phoenix Suns.