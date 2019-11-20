Basketball: Love Island's Ovie Soko signs for London Lions

Ovie Soko had previously played in the Spanish ACB league

Love Island favourite Ovie Soko has signed for British Basketball League side London Lions.

The 28-year-old small forward has spent the last four seasons with UCAM Murcia of the Spanish ACB League.

He has also featured for Great Britain, earning seven caps and averaging 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Soko gained prominence this summer with a starring role on the hit reality show, eventually finishing third with then partner India Reynolds.

"I'm excited to be back home, and help contribute to basketball where my love for the sport started," said Soko.

"To play in front of friends and family and supporters in my hometown is huge for me, and I look forward to pushing the basketball culture in the right direction."

He joins a Lions team which won their first ever league title last season, and also lifted the BBL cup.