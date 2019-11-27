Olympic basketball qualifiers: Great Britain Women to face China, South Korea and Spain

Great Britain will travel to China to compete for their place in Tokyo 2020

Great Britain have been drawn against China, South Korea and Spain in their Olympic qualifying tournament group.

The draw, which was made at the FIBA headquarters in Switzerland, will see the top three teams from each group qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Great Britain will play their matches in the Chinese city of Foshan in February.

It is set to be a challenging tournament for the GB women, who are currently ranked 18th in the world.