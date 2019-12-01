James Harden scores 60 points as Houston Rockets beat the Atlanta Hawks 158-111

Harden has scored 60 points or more on four occasions

James Harden scored 60 points for the fourth time in his career during the Houston Rockets' 158-111 NBA win over the Atlanta Hawks.

He played just 31 minutes of the game and fell one point shy of his career-high points haul of 61 points, which he has achieved twice.

Only Wilt Chamberlain (32) and Kobe Bryant (six) have more 60-point hauls and Harden is tied with Michael Jordan.

"That's a great list right there," said Harden, who also had eight assists.

"Those guys are something that I'm trying to get to. Hopefully when it is all said and done, I can be mentioned in that group forever."

Harden is also the fourth player to score 50 or more points on 20 occasions, after Chamberlain (118), Jordan (31) and Bryant (25).

Against the Hawks, he scored 13 points in the first quarter, 18 in the second and 29 in the third.