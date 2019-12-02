BBL Cup: Riders comeback ends London Lions repeat hopes

Kyron Cartwright had 15 points and 10 assists for Leicester in their quarter-final win

Leicester Riders came from 18 points behind to depose holders London Lions 72-63 and book a place in the BBL Cup semi-finals.

Worcester Wolves, Bristol Flyers and London Royals complete the semi-final line-up after winning their weekend quarter-final ties.

In the WBBL, Nottingham Wildcats' last-quarter comeback ended Sevenoaks Suns' 34-game unbeaten league streak.

The Suns lost the last quarter 29-8 in their first defeat since February 2018.

"We dug ourselves a bit of a hole in the first half but showed who we are in the second - we'd prepared hard all week," said Wildcats' Siobhan Prior. "Massive hats off to Sevenoaks for holding their streak so long but I suppose it had to end sometime."

Chelsey Shumpert had 25 points for Nottingham and Jasmine Joyner added 18 rebounds to her 22 points.

WBBL leaders (W-L) 1. Nottingham (6-1) 2. Sevenoaks (6-1) 3. Leicester (5-1) 4. Newcastle (5-1) 5. Manchester (5-2)

London Lions, who mounted a spirited defence of their BBL Cup title behind 23 points from Brandon Peel, led 39-25 at half-time against Leicester, who had topped the north group.

Leicester took just over four minutes to take the lead on an 18-2 run, and never lost it again as they booked a two-leg semi-final against Worcester.

Kyron Cartwright led the Riders' scoring with 15 points.

Elsewhere, Worcester beat Newcastle Eagles 90-86, coming back late from an 86-85 deficit in the last two minutes. Jordan Williams led the Wolves' scoring with 28 points.

The other semi-final will see London Royals take on Bristol, who upset the seedings by dominating the second half at Sheffield to post an 81-58 win, with Gentrey Thomas hitting 25 points.

BBL Cup semi-finals (dates TBC) Leicester Riders v Worcester Wolves

London Royals v Bristol Flyers

The Royals' 101-82 win over Cheshire - their ninth in 11 starts this season - was secured when Matthew Scott hit eight of his 19 points in the team's 14-3 start to the last quarter, giving the Royals an 18-point cushion with four minutes to play.

Great Britain international guard Andrew Lawrence celebrated his return from injury with 21 points and 13 assist in the victory.

Sevenoaks were the only one of the top five in the WBBL not to win at the weekend. Third-placed Leicester won 87-66 at Caledonia and Newcastle scorched Cardiff 84-48 on the road.

Manchester Mystics stayed in contention with a convincing 73-38 win at home against Barking London.