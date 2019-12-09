Belfast Star back to winning ways against DCU Saints

Delaney Blaylock dropped 21 points as he continued his impressive season in Belfast

Belfast Star bounced back from last week's cup exit with a convincing 85-69 win at De La Salle against DCU Saints.

The Belfast side started the game brightly and took a 39-26 lead into half-time.

Americans Delaney Blaylock and Ben Marello both continued their impressive scoring form to lead Star's charge.

Blaylock, who is just returning from a knee injury, produced two sublime alley-oop dunks to get the crowd on their feet.

He finished with 21 points and was undoubtedly the games standout performer.

"I think it's a start for us in the right direction," Blaylock said.

"We played well but our offence needs to improve, but we played well over all.

"We're really taking it game by game now and focusing on the minor details of our team that will effect the way we play in major games."

The Saints had some good scoring runs of their own with Michael Bonaparte contributing a game high 29 points.

However it was too little too late as Star eventually opened up a 20-point lead going into the final quarter.

CJ Fulton once again caught the eye for Star

Teenager CJ Fulton maintained his impressive level of performance and looked solid throughout, hitting some big shots to keep Star ahead.

Having expressed the importance of challenging for league after their cup exit last week, the Belfast side's head coach Adrian Fulton was satisfied with the win.

"It was great to bounce back with a win tonight after the Cup loss last weekend," said Fulton.

"We made it tough on ourselves at times by missing some easy looks, but our defence helped to get us over the line."

Star travel to Dublin to take on a tough Templeogue side next weekend.

Elsewhere, Tralee took a three point lead at the top of the table by beating Cork side Neptune while Templeogue defeated DBS Eanna.