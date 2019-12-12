Kawhi Leonard: LA Clippers star enjoys victorious return to Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard (left) is presented with his 2019 Championship ring by former team-mate Kyle Lowry.

LA Clippers shooting guard Kawhi Leonard was victorious on his return to former team the Toronto Raptors.

The 28-year-old, who switched from the reigning NBA champions to LA in July, scored a team-high 23 points as the Clippers won 112-92.

Leonard was presented with his diamond championship ring to a standing ovation before the game at Scotiabank Arena.

"We had an unbelievable season. It was a historic run in the play-offs and a great feeling," Leonard said.

Elsewhere in the NBA, the Houston Rockets' James Harden continued his high-scoring form with 55 points - his fourth consecutive score over 50 - as his side edged the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-110.

"He's incredible," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said of his point guard. "If it was the first time he's done this, I'd be like, 'Wow. Look at that,' but he's done it at this level for years."

And the New York Knicks, who had the worst record in the league with just five wins and 20 losses all season heading into the game against Golden State Warriors, broke their 10-game losing streak.

A season-high 36 points from Marcus Morris helped the Knicks to an overtime win, leaving Golden State, who have won three of the past five NBA Championships, with the unwanted distinction instead, as they have now lost 21 games.