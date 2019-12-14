Kawhi Leonard and Paul George break scoring records in LA Clippers win

Paul George (left) and Kawhi Leonard combined for 88 points in the LA Clippers' fourth consecutive win.

Los Angeles Clippers duo Paul George and Kawhi Leonard made franchise history as they both scored more than 40 points in a 124-117 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

George top-scored with 46, while fellow summer signing Leonard added 42.

The Clippers are second in the Western Conference after a fourth straight win.

James Harden scored 50 or more points for a second game - his 54 contained 10 three pointers as the Houston Rockets beat the Orlando Magic 130-107.

The Milwaukee Bucks recorded their 17th win in a row with a 127-114 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, while the LA Lakers beat the Miami Heat 113-110.

Both teams are now tied with for the best record in the NBA this season with 23 wins and three losses.

.